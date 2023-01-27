Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 119,642 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $110,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.