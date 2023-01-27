Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Datadog by 165.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. 2,694,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,529.60 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

