Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Alkermes accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.8 %

ALKS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. 311,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes



Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

