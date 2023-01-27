Algorand Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $72.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00081042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026487 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,615,087 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,416,928 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

