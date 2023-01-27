Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.42 billion-$10.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.43 billion. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 770,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,788. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 935,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

