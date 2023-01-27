Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

