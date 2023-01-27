Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

About Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.