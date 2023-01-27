Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Insider Acquires £4,000 in Stock

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Rating) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,952.33).

Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 125,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,476.04).

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 250,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,380.83).

Ajax Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

AJAX stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.24. Ajax Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.90 ($0.15).

Ajax Resources Company Profile

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

