Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.22 on Monday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

