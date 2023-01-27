AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.50 ($4.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.26) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.70) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.71.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

