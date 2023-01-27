AIA Group Ltd Sells 511 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $270.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

