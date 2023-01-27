AIA Group Ltd Sells 4,948 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.7 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

