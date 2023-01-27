AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,477 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

