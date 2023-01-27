AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,365 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $177.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.