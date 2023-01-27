AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,747 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in PG&E by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

PCG stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

