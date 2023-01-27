AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $213.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $274.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

