AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $156.23 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

