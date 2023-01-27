AIA Group Ltd Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

