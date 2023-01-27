AIA Group Ltd Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Evergy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Evergy by 42.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

