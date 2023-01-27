AIA Group Ltd Has $184,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 49.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

