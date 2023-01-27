AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.28. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

