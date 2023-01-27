Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Position Lowered by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after buying an additional 51,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGYS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 88,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,445. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 206.27 and a beta of 0.92. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

