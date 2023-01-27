Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

