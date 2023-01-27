Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789,285 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,277,000 after acquiring an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.93. 24,922,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,580,340. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.