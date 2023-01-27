Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 86,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $457.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

