Adshares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $687,243.38 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $42.48 million and $687,243.38 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009143 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,792 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.