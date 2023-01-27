adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.29

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €137.29 ($149.23) and traded as high as €149.08 ($162.04). adidas shares last traded at €148.76 ($161.70), with a volume of 373,064 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

