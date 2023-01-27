Achain Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $271,797.93 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004217 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

