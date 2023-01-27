abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $569.18

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.18 ($7.05) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.43). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 582.50 ($7.21), with a volume of 8,012 shares traded.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £73.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 564.33.

Get abrdn Japan Investment Trust alerts:

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.