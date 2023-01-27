Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 240.0% in January

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
IAF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 57,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,753. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.35.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
