Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $350.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Abiomed Price Performance

ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $381.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.03. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Abiomed by 20.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 244.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

