Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ASIT traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 79.40 ($0.98). 27,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.18. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 53.40 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £151.06 million and a P/E ratio of 305.38.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

