Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the December 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 1,077,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,269. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 139.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000.

