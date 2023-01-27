ABCMETA (META) Price Down 18.5% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and approximately $17,930.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00049822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00217682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018176 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,084.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.