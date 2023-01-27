AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

