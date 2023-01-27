Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. 201,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,487. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,404,884 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $236,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 173,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $513,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

