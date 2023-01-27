7,315 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

