400 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Expedia Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $116.73 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.