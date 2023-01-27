3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion. 3M also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $172.12.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

