3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $113.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.



