3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.23. 3M also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.92.

3M stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 37.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

