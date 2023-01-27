3,701 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 166,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CAH opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

