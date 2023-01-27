360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.67

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 1386647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. Equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.