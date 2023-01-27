360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on February 6th

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCFGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 29th. This is an increase from 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

