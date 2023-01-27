345,599 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 345,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 4.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 106,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 741.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 92,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,415,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,456,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,093,000 after buying an additional 71,317 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,257. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

