32,918 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,485. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.