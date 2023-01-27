2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. 2U has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.62 million. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in 2U by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in 2U by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 175,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 59,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

