24,252 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

