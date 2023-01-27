2,200 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Cloudflare Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Stories
