2,120 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 245,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

